JWoww vs. Angelina Erupts on Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Much to the Delight of Their Costars)

There's no love lost between Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick. The beef between the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars has been well-documented, all stemming from Angelina claiming Jenni's boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello groped her in Las Vegas. The fighting has played out on social media, and now in the clip below, on TV.

"How much do you commit to a lie?" Jenni asks Angelina, to the delight of their Jersey Shore costars Vinny Guadagnino and PJ Pauly D. "I would be the same way if I felt guilty, too. It's fine."