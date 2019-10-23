The Bachelorette Australia’s Scot Thinks Jamie Will Actually Win Angie’s Heart

While many Bachelor Australia fans have their money on Ryan, Carlin or Ciarran to claim the final rose, there's another dark horse to watch out for.

Eliminated contestant Scot told E! News that firefighter Jamie (who has been labelled this season's stage-five clinger) would be the last man standing.

"Jamie at number one, then maybe Timm, and then Carlin. That would be my top three," Scott said after his exit. But why Jamie? "He's the most persistent guy in the world."