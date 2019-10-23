Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won't Face Felony Charge Over Alleged Jen Harley Fight

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has escaped a felony charge stemming from his alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Nearly three weeks ago in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 4, the Jersey Shore star was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping of his and Jen's 1-year-old daughter. Now, E! News can confirm that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has officially deferred Ronnie's case to the City Attorney.

A spokesperson with the City Attorney's Office says there are currently plans to "review" the case and allegations against Ronnie. A misdemeanor domestic violence charge is punishable by a maximum of one year in county jail. According to a previous report from TMZ, the D.A.'s Office also declined charging Ronnie with kidnapping.

Prior to the latest development, authorities placed the reality TV star under an emergency protective order that required him to stay 100-yards away from Jen.