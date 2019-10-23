Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow Spill Secrets From Their High School Days

Kerry explained how being introduced to this way of life was not only confusing, but also forced her to feel very isolated. "I remember in that moment thinking, 'I cannot present any of these feelings I'm having right now, because it will identify me as other.' These are my new friends at Spence and this is their norm," she shared about the experience. "If I ask a bunch of questions or act like this is weird, I will identify myself as being outside their circle. So I have to act like this is normal and figure out what the f--k is going on."

Kerry also revealed she didn't share her emotions with her parents for fear of making them feel bad or seeming ungrateful for their contributions. Which essentially helped her begin to understand the process of acting and what it was like to play different roles within your own life.

"I didn't become an actor because of that, but I did start to understand, oh there is a level of identity that is about performance," she shared. "I started to look at my life almost anthropologically. Like, when I get on the subway in the morning, there is a particular way that people walk and talk and dress and eat and breathe even. 45 minutes later, there is a totally different way that people walk and talk and dress and breathe...I just started understanding all of these cultural indicators and what code switching looked like and felt like."