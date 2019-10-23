Cara Delevingne x Nasty Gal's Size-Inclusive Holiday Collab: 9 Must-Haves

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 PM
Fan favorite brand Nasty Gal launched its collection of holiday-ready pieces inspired by actress, musician, and philanthropist Cara Delevingne as well as female rock icons of the ages. With over 40 ready-to-wear separates including holiday-inspired tops, beaded jackets, oversized '80s power suits, and sequins frocks, the collection pays homage to the beguiling style of the international supermodel who is one of the most recognizable faces in the world.
In Cara's own words, she says "I couldn't be more thrilled to star in Nasty Gal's holiday campaign. I've followed the brand for years and am inspired by their approach to fashion – always rebellious and ever evolving. I love to work with brands that push the envelope on style, and this collection does just that."
With select styles ranging from sizes 0-20 and prices from $30 to $300, you can take a little bit of Cara's swag home with you for the holidays. Our favorite? We can't decide between this faux leather jacket with fringe or this sequins zebra party dress. For the next 12 hours, everything including sale items is 50% off, so why not get both?
Here are nine of our favorites from the collection below.
If looks could kill it would be this festive beaded top with pearls. Dress it up with some great earrings and you'll be supermodel ready.
Get into the groove with this gorgeous hot pink lace dress. Pair it with your favorite holiday ankle booties and hit the town in style.
Suit up with this classic blazer in winter white. Pair it with these silk almond-hued pants and give them the pazazz they we're expecting!
The beat goes on with this ready-to-rock sequins frock! Add a bold eyeshadow and you'll be the queen of the dance floor.
Channel your inner rocker chick with this sheer button up with bell sleeves. Add a vampy lip to turn this look out!
Cause a commotion with this structured '80s inspired red faux leather blazer. Add a fun nail polish and get that wow factor you know you deserve.
Take a walk on the wild side with this sequins zebra party dress! Add a purple lipstick and show them what you're made of.
Turn heads in this faux leather beaded jacket with all-over fringe. Add your favorite ankle bootie and be the rock goddess you know you are!
Cuddle up in style with this oversized faux leopard print coat. Pair it with a vibrant eyeshadow and you're ready for some serious party girl vibes.
