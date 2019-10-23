See ABC's The Little Mermaid Live Cast in All Their Under the Sea Glory

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Disney
You got your first glimpse at The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live cast in a brief promo, now ABC has unveiled a closer look at the real-life stars bringing some of your favorite Disney characters to life in the special on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
In the live special, which will also feature animated elements, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in Moana, takes on the role of the little mermaid herself, Ariel. Cravalho, who also starred in NBC's Rise, will not be re-voicing the character for the animated portion, but performing live during breaks.
Hamish Hamilton is directing the live event and will serve as executive producer. The special, which is in honor of the 30th anniversary of the animated flick, will feature original music from the feature film and Broadway show. No new songs will be written for the production.
Here's where The Little Mermaid Live is different: It'll use footage from the original movie rather than recreate a difficult scene on stage, and employ puppetry as well.
Moana's Auli'i Cravalho continues her Disney roots as Ariel.
Queen Latifah, who previously starred in NBC's Hairspray Live!, is the wicked sea witch for ABC.
The Good Wife's Graham Phillips returns to his musical theater roots (he starred in 13 opposite Ariana Grande) is your new Disney prince.
Shaggy takes on the role of King Triton's confidant.
John Stamos plays Eric's chef who tries to cook Sebastian. Stamos played the role in a love concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Not every character will come to life via a real person, as you can see.
The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesdays, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
