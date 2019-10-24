How Shawn Johnson Nabbed a Gold Medal-Worthy Marriage

As with most events in Shawn Johnson's life, it can be traced back to the Olympics.

Because that's where the then-20-year-old gymnast was, four years after she nabbed three silvers and a gold at the 2008 games in Beijing, when she received an interesting proposition. Purportedly she was in London to represent USA Gymnastics as the brand's most recognizable face from the games prior and also to cheer on cyclist pal Taylor Phinney. She was hardly expecting to find herself face-to-face with a wannabe matchmaker.

But as she chatted up Phinney's teammate, Guy East, the biker became convinced that the bubbly 4-foot-11 powerhouse was simply perfect for his little brother, a 6-foot-2 football long snapper heading into his sophomore year at Nashville's Vanderbilt University.

"I thought it was insane," Johnson would later tell local paper The Tennessean, but she didn't protest when he pushed Andrew East onto a flight bound for Los Angeles, where she was cha-cha-ing her way to a second place finish on the all-star edition of Dancing With the Stars.