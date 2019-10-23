Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes Returns to the Stage After 3-Year-Old Daughter's Death

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019

Miguel Cervantes, Adelaide

The show must go on for Miguel Cervantes

Nearly two weeks ago, the Chicago Hamilton star and his wife Kelly Cervantes shared the loss of their 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide, with fans following her battle with infantile spasms. 

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday," Miguel's Instagram read on Oct. 13. "She went peacefully in her mother's arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

The mourning parents later held a celebration of life for their late daughter on Oct. 20, encouraging attendees to wear their "most colorful" attire. "To everyone who joined us in celebrating Adelaide's life. The room felt packed with love. The air was charged with your energy. It was perfect. I wish I could go back hug every single one of you. We will begin to move forward with filled hearts," the performer wrote on Instagram just days ago. 

The couple forged ahead on Tuesday night with Miguel returning to the Chicago stage and Kelly supporting him from the audience. "Lez go," he captioned a photo of himself in costume. 

 

Kelly reflected on the significance of the night, recalling how she had been pregnant with Adelaide the first time she ever saw Hamilton

"The first time I saw @hamiltonmusical was September 2015 with Miguel by my side and the original Broadway company on the stage. Adelaide was heavy in my belly as I squished into the narrow seats at the Richard Rodgers Theater 8 months pregnant," she described in an Instagram caption. "Tonight, I watch my husband retake the stage, life imitating art imitating life, and Adelaide is still with us but now resting heavy in our hearts. I am so proud of you, @mig.cervantes. I'll be standing by your side, taking this one inchstone at a time."

Our thoughts are with the Cervantes family during this difficult time. 

