How Charlie Barnett Took On Arrow's Unexpected New Villain

It's been a big year for Charlie Barnett.

The former Chicago Fire and Secrets and Lies star first starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll, then the critically acclaimed Netflix reboot of Tales of the City. He's about to star in the second season of the critically acclaimed former Lifetime/current Netflix series You, and currently, he's one of the bad guys on the final season of The CW's Arrow.

J.J., or John Jr., is actually one of the bad guys in the future. In the present, he's a small child, the son of John Diggle and Lyla Michaels (a son who was once a daughter, until the Flash screwed up the timeline, but that's a whole other story).

At some point, this son of two badass crimefighters turned to a life of crime himself and is, in 2040, the leader of the Deathstroke gang that is currently terrorizing the new Team Arrow. It's a more sinister role than Barnett typically plays, but that makes it all the more fun.