I'll Tumble For Ya: Simone Biles' and Stacey Ervin Jr.'s Inspiring Love Story

Stacey Ervin Jr. has flipped for Simone Biles, and he's not afraid to show it.

"Every time it's different, he basically just screams into the phone and tells me how proud he is of me. He's an awesome times two," Biles said on Today last week about her boyfriend of two years, who vaulted onto the world stage when a video went viral showing him displaying all the feelings in front of the TV while watching her floor routine at the World Championships.

"That's what I'm talking about! Let's go!" the gymnast and fitness coach cheered—one of countless opportunities he's had to applaud Biles since they started dating in 2017.

Perfect 10s across the board for form, volume, enthusiasm and devotion.