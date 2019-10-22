AACTA Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 7:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Top End Wedding

John Platt Photography

The 2019 AACTA Award nominations are here—and the competition is looking fierce.

Foxtel's four-part dark drama Lambs of God leads the pack with 18 TV nominations in total, while Bloom, Mr Inbetween, Secret City: Under the Eagle, Total Control and Wentworth will fight it out for best drama series. There's even a nod to The Masked Singer Australia in the best entertainment category (the Robot would be so proud).

Tasmanian revenge thriller The Nightingale tops the film category with 15 nominations, alongside best film nominees Hotel Mumbai, Judy & Punch, The King, Ride Like a Girl and Top End Wedding

Adelaide-born actor Damon Herriman makes history with four individual nominations across the performance categories for Judy & Punch, The Nightingale, Mr Inbetween and Lambs Of God. You might have also seen his eerie portrayal of Charles Manson in both Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Mindhunter this year.

The 2019 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel will take place at Sydney's Star Event Centre on December 4. You can catch all the action on Seven and encore screenings on Foxtel.

See all the major category nominees below, and click here for the complete list of nominations!

Read

Timothée Chalamet Loved Working With a "Bunch of Australians" on Netflix’s The King

FILM

BEST FILM PRESENTED BY FOXTEL

HOTEL MUMBAI Basil Iwanyk, Gary Hamilton, Julie Ryan, Jomon Thomas – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions

JUDY & PUNCH Michele Bennett, Nash Edgerton, Danny Gabai – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions

THE KING Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Liz Watts, David Michôd, Joel Edgerton –

Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films

THE NIGHTINGALE Kristina Ceyton, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jennifer Kent –

Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

RIDE LIKE A GIRL Richard Keddie, Rachel Griffiths, Susie Montague – The Film Company, Magdalene Media

TOP END WEDDING Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne, Kate Croser – Goalpost Pictures

 

BEST INDIE FILM PRESENTED BY EVENT CINEMAS

ACUTE MISFORTUNE Thomas M. Wright, Virginia Kay, Jamie Houge, Liz Kearney – Arenamedia, Plot Media, Blackheath Films

BOOK WEEK Heath Davis, Joanne Weatherstone – Crash House Productions

BUOYANCY Rodd Rathjen, Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Rita Walsh – Causeway Films

EMU RUNNER Imogen Thomas, Victor Evatt, Antonia Barnard, John Fink – Emu Runner Film

SEQUIN IN A BLUE ROOM Samuel Van Grinsven, Sophie Hattch, Linus Gibson

 

BEST DIRECTION

HOTEL MUMBAI Anthony Maras – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions

JUDY & PUNCH Mirrah Foulkes – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions

THE KING David Michôd – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films

THE NIGHTINGALE Jennifer Kent – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

Read

Why Teresa Palmer Was Always the First Choice to Play Michelle Payne in Ride Like a Girl

BEST LEAD ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet THE KING – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films

Baykali Ganambarr THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

Damon Herriman JUDY & PUNCH – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions

Dev Patel HOTEL MUMBAI – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions

Hugo Weaving HEARTS AND BONES – Night Kitchen Productions

 

BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Nazanin Boniadi HOTEL MUMBAI – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions

Aisling Franciosi THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

Teresa Palmer RIDE LIKE A GIRL – The Film Company, Magdalene Media

Miranda Tapsell TOP END WEDDING – Goalpost Pictures

Mia Wasikowska JUDY & PUNCH – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Joel Edgerton THE KING – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films

Damon Herriman THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

Andrew Luri HEARTS AND BONES – Night Kitchen Productions

Ben Mendelsohn THE KING – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films

Michael Sheasby THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Tilda Cobham-Hervey HOTEL MUMBAI – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions

Magnolia Maymuru THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

Hilary Swank I AM MOTHER – The Penguin Empire, Southern Light Films

Bolude Watson HEARTS AND BONES – Night Kitchen Productions

Ursula Yovich TOP END WEDDING – Goalpost Pictures

Read

Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee Reveal the Rom-Coms That Inspired Top End Wedding

BEST DOCUMENTARY

THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM Daniel Gordon, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virgina Whitwell, John Battsek – GoodThing Production Company, Passion Pictures

THE EULOGY Janine Hosking, Katey Grusovin, Trish Lake – iKandy Films, Freshwater Pictures, Grusoflix

THE FINAL QUARTER Ian Darling, Mary Macrae – Shark Island Productions

IN MY BLOOD IT RUNS Maya Newell, Sophie Hyde, Rachel Naninaaq Edwardson, Larissa Behrendt – Closer Productions

MYSTIFY MICHAEL HUTCHENCE Richard Lowenstein, Maya Gnyp, John Battsek, Sue Murray, Mark Fennessy, Lynn-Maree Milburn, Andrew de Groot – Ghost Pictures

 

BEST SCREENPLAY

HOTEL MUMBAI John Collee, Anthony Maras – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions

JUDY & PUNCH Mirrah Foulkes – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions

THE KING David Michôd, Joel Edgerton – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films

THE NIGHTINGALE Jennifer Kent – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories  

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

DANGER CLOSE: THE BATTLE OF LONG TAN Ben Nott – Red Dune Films, Deeper Water Films

HOTEL MUMBAI Nick Remy Matthews – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions

THE KING Adam Arkapaw – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films

THE NIGHTINGALE Radek Ladczuk – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories

Read

Tilda Cobham-Hervey On Hotel Mumbai and What She Learned From Dev Patel and Armie Hammer

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

BLOOM David Maher, David Taylor, Glen Dolman, Sue Seeary – Playmaker Media (Stan)

MR INBETWEEN Michele Bennett – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)

SECRET CITY: UNDER THE EAGLE Stephen Corvini, Penny Chapman, Matt Cameron, Penny Win, Carly Heaton – Matchbox Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

TOTAL CONTROL Darren Dale, Miranda Dear, Rachel Griffiths – Blackfella Films (ABC)

WENTWORTH Jo Porter, Pino Amenta – FremantleMedia Australia (Foxtel – Showcase)

 

BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES

THE CRY Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Stuart Menzies –Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)

FIGHTING SEASON Kylie du Fresne, Blake Ayshford, Elisa Argenzio – Goalpost Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

THE HUNTING Sophie Hyde, Lisa Scott, Rebecca Summerton –Closer Productions (SBS)

LAMBS OF GOD Jason Stephens, Helen Bowden, Sarah Lambert, Elisa Argenzio – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

ON THE ROPES Helen Bowden, Courtney Wise, Jason Stephens – Lingo Pictures (SBS)

 

FOR BEST COMEDY PROGRAM

FRAYED Clelia Mountford, Sharon Horgan, Nicole O'Donohue, Kevin Whyte – Merman Television, Guesswork Television (ABC)

THE LETDOWN Linda Micsko, Julian Morrow, Sarah Scheller, Alison Bell – Giant Dwarf (ABC)

ROSEHAVEN Andrew Walker, Kevin Whyte, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor – What Horse?, Guesswork Television (ABC)

SAMMY J Sammy J, Michelle Buxton, Chris McDonald – Buxstock Entertainment (ABC)

UTOPIA Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, Rob Sitch, Michael Hirsh – Working Dog Productions (ABC)

 

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

AUSTRALIAN NINJA WARRIOR Julie Ward, Amelia Fisk, Mark Barlin – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

AUSTRALIA'S GOT TALENT Digby Mitchell, David Briegel-Jones, Jonathon Summerhayes – FremantleMedia Australia (Seven Network)

HARD QUIZ Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, Charlie Pickering, John Tabbagh –Thinkative Television (ABC)

LEGO® MASTERS AUSTRALIA David McDonald, Eoin Maher, AJ Johnson – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

The Masked Singer Sean Kneale, Janine Cooper – Warner Bros (Network Ten)

Read

Bloom Stars Phoebe Tonkin and Ryan Corr on Their Biggest Fans—and That Nudie Run

BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA David McDonald, Kerrie Kerr – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten/Foxtel)

GRUEN Nick Murray, Polly Connolly, Wil Anderson, Sarah Douglas – CJZ (ABC)

TODD SAMPSON'S BODY HACK Chris Hilton, David Alrich, Todd Sampson – Essential Media Group (Network Ten)

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE Maxine Gray – Warner Bros (SBS)

YOU CAN'T ASK THAT Kirk Docker, Aaron Smith, Frances O'Riordan – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

 

FOR BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

DESTINATION FLAVOUR CHINA Olivia Hoopmann, Joshua Martin – SBS (SBS)

GRAND DESIGNS AUSTRALIA Brooke Bayvel, Michael O'Neill – FremantleMedia Australia (Foxtel – Lifestyle)

THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF Nicole Rogers, David Briegel-Jones – FremantleMedia Australia (Foxtel – Lifestyle)

LOVE IT OR LIST IT AUSTRALIA Karen Warner, Geoff Fitzpatrick, Howard Myers – Beyond Productions (Foxtel – Lifestyle)

SELLING HOUSES AUSTRALIA Sally Joyce, Sonia Harding, Geoff Fitzpatrick – Beyond Productions (Foxtel – Lifestyle)

 

BEST REALITY SERIES

AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR: CHAMPIONS V CONTENDERS Amelia Fisk, Adam Fergusson – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

THE BLOCK Julian Cress, David Barbour – Nine Network, Cavalier Television (Nine Network)

Married At First Sight Australia Tara McWilliams, Emma Lamb, Kate Feely – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

MASTERCHEF Marty Benson, Adam Fergusson – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

MY KITCHEN RULES Joe Herdman, David Dutton, Nicole Anthony, Therese Hegarty, Angus Ross – Seven Studios (Seven Network)

 

BEST CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

BLUEY Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio (ABC Kids)

DROP DEAD WEIRD Sally Browning, Monica O'Brien, Kylie Mascord – Ambience Entertainment, Air Pig Productions, Telegael (7Two)

HARDBALL Catherine Nebauer, Joe Weatherstone, Bernadette O'Mahony, Jan Stradling – Northern Pictures (ABCME)

THE INBESTIGATORS Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope – Gristmill (ABCME)

THE UNLISTED Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Justine Flynn – Aquarius Films in association with Buster Productions (ABCME)

Read

Total Control's Deborah Mailman on Playing Complex Characters and Why She'd Be a "Terrible" Politician

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Patrick Brammall GLITCH – Matchbox Pictures (ABC)

Bryan Brown BLOOM – Playmaker Media (Stan)

Ewen Leslie THE CRY – Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)

Sam Reid LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

Scott Ryan MR INBETWEEN – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)

 

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Jenna Coleman THE CRY – Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)

Essie Davis LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

Ann Dowd LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

Deborah Mailman TOTAL CONTROL – Blackfella Films (ABC)

Anna Torv SECRET CITY: UNDER THE EAGLE – Matchbox Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Alison Bell THE LETDOWN – Giant Dwarf (ABC)

Celia Pacquola ROSEHAVEN – What Horse?, Guesswork Television (ABC)

Celia Pacquola UTOPIA - Working Dog Productions (ABC)

Rob Sitch UTOPIA – Working Dog Productions (ABC)

Miranda Tapsell GET KRACK!N – A Katering Productions, Guesswork Television (ABC)

Read

The Letdown's Alison Bell on the Label "Mom-Com" and Finding International Success

BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Damon Herriman LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

Damon Herriman MR INBETWEEN – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)

Ewen Leslie FIGHTING SEASON – Goalpost Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

Richard Roxburgh THE HUNTING – Closer Productions (SBS)

John Stanton BLOOM – Playmaker Media (Stan)

 

BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Kate Box LES NORTON – Roadshow Rough Diamond (ABC)

Rachel Griffiths TOTAL CONTROL – Blackfella Films (ABC)

Asher Keddie THE CRY – Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)

Brooke Satchwell MR INBETWEEN – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)

Jacki Weaver BLOOM – Playmaker Media (Stan)

 

BEST DIRECTION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA OR COMEDY

LAMBS OF GOD (Episode 1 – The Devil Into Paradise) Jeffrey Walker – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)

THE LETDOWN (Episode 2 – The Dilemma) Sarah Scheller, Alison Bell – Giant Dwarf (ABC)

THE HUNTING (Episode 3 – #shittyboys) Ana Kokkinos – Closer Productions (SBS)

TOTAL CONTROL (Episode 3) Rachel Perkins – Blackfella Films (ABC)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , TV , Movies
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.