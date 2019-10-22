AACTA Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

The 2019 AACTA Award nominations are here—and the competition is looking fierce.

Foxtel's four-part dark drama Lambs of God leads the pack with 18 TV nominations in total, while Bloom, Mr Inbetween, Secret City: Under the Eagle, Total Control and Wentworth will fight it out for best drama series. There's even a nod to The Masked Singer Australia in the best entertainment category (the Robot would be so proud).

Tasmanian revenge thriller The Nightingale tops the film category with 15 nominations, alongside best film nominees Hotel Mumbai, Judy & Punch, The King, Ride Like a Girl and Top End Wedding.

Adelaide-born actor Damon Herriman makes history with four individual nominations across the performance categories for Judy & Punch, The Nightingale, Mr Inbetween and Lambs Of God. You might have also seen his eerie portrayal of Charles Manson in both Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Mindhunter this year.

The 2019 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel will take place at Sydney's Star Event Centre on December 4. You can catch all the action on Seven and encore screenings on Foxtel.

See all the major category nominees below, and click here for the complete list of nominations!