AACTA Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 7:50 PM
The 2019 AACTA Award nominations are here—and the competition is looking fierce.
Foxtel's four-part dark drama Lambs of God leads the pack with 18 TV nominations in total, while Bloom, Mr Inbetween, Secret City: Under the Eagle, Total Control and Wentworth will fight it out for best drama series. There's even a nod to The Masked Singer Australia in the best entertainment category (the Robot would be so proud).
Tasmanian revenge thriller The Nightingale tops the film category with 15 nominations, alongside best film nominees Hotel Mumbai, Judy & Punch, The King, Ride Like a Girl and Top End Wedding.
Adelaide-born actor Damon Herriman makes history with four individual nominations across the performance categories for Judy & Punch, The Nightingale, Mr Inbetween and Lambs Of God. You might have also seen his eerie portrayal of Charles Manson in both Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Mindhunter this year.
The 2019 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel will take place at Sydney's Star Event Centre on December 4. You can catch all the action on Seven and encore screenings on Foxtel.
See all the major category nominees below
FILM
BEST FILM PRESENTED BY FOXTEL
HOTEL MUMBAI Basil Iwanyk, Gary Hamilton, Julie Ryan, Jomon Thomas – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions
JUDY & PUNCH Michele Bennett, Nash Edgerton, Danny Gabai – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions
THE KING Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Liz Watts, David Michôd, Joel Edgerton –
Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films
THE NIGHTINGALE Kristina Ceyton, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jennifer Kent –
Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
RIDE LIKE A GIRL Richard Keddie, Rachel Griffiths, Susie Montague – The Film Company, Magdalene Media
TOP END WEDDING Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne, Kate Croser – Goalpost Pictures
BEST INDIE FILM PRESENTED BY EVENT CINEMAS
ACUTE MISFORTUNE Thomas M. Wright, Virginia Kay, Jamie Houge, Liz Kearney – Arenamedia, Plot Media, Blackheath Films
BOOK WEEK Heath Davis, Joanne Weatherstone – Crash House Productions
BUOYANCY Rodd Rathjen, Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Rita Walsh – Causeway Films
EMU RUNNER Imogen Thomas, Victor Evatt, Antonia Barnard, John Fink – Emu Runner Film
SEQUIN IN A BLUE ROOM Samuel Van Grinsven, Sophie Hattch, Linus Gibson
BEST DIRECTION
HOTEL MUMBAI Anthony Maras – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions
JUDY & PUNCH Mirrah Foulkes – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions
THE KING David Michôd – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films
THE NIGHTINGALE Jennifer Kent – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
BEST LEAD ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet THE KING – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films
Baykali Ganambarr THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
Damon Herriman JUDY & PUNCH – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions
Dev Patel HOTEL MUMBAI – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions
Hugo Weaving HEARTS AND BONES – Night Kitchen Productions
BEST LEAD ACTRESS
Nazanin Boniadi HOTEL MUMBAI – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions
Aisling Franciosi THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
Teresa Palmer RIDE LIKE A GIRL – The Film Company, Magdalene Media
Miranda Tapsell TOP END WEDDING – Goalpost Pictures
Mia Wasikowska JUDY & PUNCH – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Joel Edgerton THE KING – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films
Damon Herriman THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
Andrew Luri HEARTS AND BONES – Night Kitchen Productions
Ben Mendelsohn THE KING – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films
Michael Sheasby THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Tilda Cobham-Hervey HOTEL MUMBAI – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions
Magnolia Maymuru THE NIGHTINGALE – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
Hilary Swank I AM MOTHER – The Penguin Empire, Southern Light Films
Bolude Watson HEARTS AND BONES – Night Kitchen Productions
Ursula Yovich TOP END WEDDING – Goalpost Pictures
BEST DOCUMENTARY
THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM Daniel Gordon, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virgina Whitwell, John Battsek – GoodThing Production Company, Passion Pictures
THE EULOGY Janine Hosking, Katey Grusovin, Trish Lake – iKandy Films, Freshwater Pictures, Grusoflix
THE FINAL QUARTER Ian Darling, Mary Macrae – Shark Island Productions
IN MY BLOOD IT RUNS Maya Newell, Sophie Hyde, Rachel Naninaaq Edwardson, Larissa Behrendt – Closer Productions
MYSTIFY MICHAEL HUTCHENCE Richard Lowenstein, Maya Gnyp, John Battsek, Sue Murray, Mark Fennessy, Lynn-Maree Milburn, Andrew de Groot – Ghost Pictures
BEST SCREENPLAY
HOTEL MUMBAI John Collee, Anthony Maras – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions
JUDY & PUNCH Mirrah Foulkes – Vice Media LLC, Blue-Tongue Films, Pariah Productions
THE KING David Michôd, Joel Edgerton – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films
THE NIGHTINGALE Jennifer Kent – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
DANGER CLOSE: THE BATTLE OF LONG TAN Ben Nott – Red Dune Films, Deeper Water Films
HOTEL MUMBAI Nick Remy Matthews – Hotel Mumbai Double Guess Productions
THE KING Adam Arkapaw – Plan B Entertainment, Porchlight Films, A Yoki Inc, Blue-Tongue Films
THE NIGHTINGALE Radek Ladczuk – Causeway Films, Made Up Stories
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
BLOOM David Maher, David Taylor, Glen Dolman, Sue Seeary – Playmaker Media (Stan)
MR INBETWEEN Michele Bennett – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)
SECRET CITY: UNDER THE EAGLE Stephen Corvini, Penny Chapman, Matt Cameron, Penny Win, Carly Heaton – Matchbox Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
TOTAL CONTROL Darren Dale, Miranda Dear, Rachel Griffiths – Blackfella Films (ABC)
WENTWORTH Jo Porter, Pino Amenta – FremantleMedia Australia (Foxtel – Showcase)
BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES
THE CRY Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Stuart Menzies –Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)
FIGHTING SEASON Kylie du Fresne, Blake Ayshford, Elisa Argenzio – Goalpost Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
THE HUNTING Sophie Hyde, Lisa Scott, Rebecca Summerton –Closer Productions (SBS)
LAMBS OF GOD Jason Stephens, Helen Bowden, Sarah Lambert, Elisa Argenzio – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
ON THE ROPES Helen Bowden, Courtney Wise, Jason Stephens – Lingo Pictures (SBS)
FOR BEST COMEDY PROGRAM
FRAYED Clelia Mountford, Sharon Horgan, Nicole O'Donohue, Kevin Whyte – Merman Television, Guesswork Television (ABC)
THE LETDOWN Linda Micsko, Julian Morrow, Sarah Scheller, Alison Bell – Giant Dwarf (ABC)
ROSEHAVEN Andrew Walker, Kevin Whyte, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor – What Horse?, Guesswork Television (ABC)
SAMMY J Sammy J, Michelle Buxton, Chris McDonald – Buxstock Entertainment (ABC)
UTOPIA Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, Rob Sitch, Michael Hirsh – Working Dog Productions (ABC)
BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
AUSTRALIAN NINJA WARRIOR Julie Ward, Amelia Fisk, Mark Barlin – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
AUSTRALIA'S GOT TALENT Digby Mitchell, David Briegel-Jones, Jonathon Summerhayes – FremantleMedia Australia (Seven Network)
HARD QUIZ Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, Charlie Pickering, John Tabbagh –Thinkative Television (ABC)
LEGO® MASTERS AUSTRALIA David McDonald, Eoin Maher, AJ Johnson – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
The Masked Singer Sean Kneale, Janine Cooper – Warner Bros (Network Ten)
BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA David McDonald, Kerrie Kerr – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten/Foxtel)
GRUEN Nick Murray, Polly Connolly, Wil Anderson, Sarah Douglas – CJZ (ABC)
TODD SAMPSON'S BODY HACK Chris Hilton, David Alrich, Todd Sampson – Essential Media Group (Network Ten)
WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE Maxine Gray – Warner Bros (SBS)
YOU CAN'T ASK THAT Kirk Docker, Aaron Smith, Frances O'Riordan – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
FOR BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
DESTINATION FLAVOUR CHINA Olivia Hoopmann, Joshua Martin – SBS (SBS)
GRAND DESIGNS AUSTRALIA Brooke Bayvel, Michael O'Neill – FremantleMedia Australia (Foxtel – Lifestyle)
THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF Nicole Rogers, David Briegel-Jones – FremantleMedia Australia (Foxtel – Lifestyle)
LOVE IT OR LIST IT AUSTRALIA Karen Warner, Geoff Fitzpatrick, Howard Myers – Beyond Productions (Foxtel – Lifestyle)
SELLING HOUSES AUSTRALIA Sally Joyce, Sonia Harding, Geoff Fitzpatrick – Beyond Productions (Foxtel – Lifestyle)
BEST REALITY SERIES
AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR: CHAMPIONS V CONTENDERS Amelia Fisk, Adam Fergusson – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
THE BLOCK Julian Cress, David Barbour – Nine Network, Cavalier Television (Nine Network)
Married At First Sight Australia Tara McWilliams, Emma Lamb, Kate Feely – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
MASTERCHEF Marty Benson, Adam Fergusson – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
MY KITCHEN RULES Joe Herdman, David Dutton, Nicole Anthony, Therese Hegarty, Angus Ross – Seven Studios (Seven Network)
BEST CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
BLUEY Charlie Aspinwall, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio (ABC Kids)
DROP DEAD WEIRD Sally Browning, Monica O'Brien, Kylie Mascord – Ambience Entertainment, Air Pig Productions, Telegael (7Two)
HARDBALL Catherine Nebauer, Joe Weatherstone, Bernadette O'Mahony, Jan Stradling – Northern Pictures (ABCME)
THE INBESTIGATORS Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope – Gristmill (ABCME)
THE UNLISTED Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Justine Flynn – Aquarius Films in association with Buster Productions (ABCME)
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Patrick Brammall GLITCH – Matchbox Pictures (ABC)
Bryan Brown BLOOM – Playmaker Media (Stan)
Ewen Leslie THE CRY – Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)
Sam Reid LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
Scott Ryan MR INBETWEEN – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)
BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Jenna Coleman THE CRY – Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)
Essie Davis LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
Ann Dowd LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
Deborah Mailman TOTAL CONTROL – Blackfella Films (ABC)
Anna Torv SECRET CITY: UNDER THE EAGLE – Matchbox Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY
Alison Bell THE LETDOWN – Giant Dwarf (ABC)
Celia Pacquola ROSEHAVEN – What Horse?, Guesswork Television (ABC)
Celia Pacquola UTOPIA - Working Dog Productions (ABC)
Rob Sitch UTOPIA – Working Dog Productions (ABC)
Miranda Tapsell GET KRACK!N – A Katering Productions, Guesswork Television (ABC)
BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Damon Herriman LAMBS OF GOD – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
Damon Herriman MR INBETWEEN – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)
Ewen Leslie FIGHTING SEASON – Goalpost Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
Richard Roxburgh THE HUNTING – Closer Productions (SBS)
John Stanton BLOOM – Playmaker Media (Stan)
BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Kate Box LES NORTON – Roadshow Rough Diamond (ABC)
Rachel Griffiths TOTAL CONTROL – Blackfella Films (ABC)
Asher Keddie THE CRY – Synchronicity Films in association with December Media (ABC)
Brooke Satchwell MR INBETWEEN – Blue-Tongue Films, Jungle Entertainment, Pariah Productions (Foxtel – Showcase)
Jacki Weaver BLOOM – Playmaker Media (Stan)
BEST DIRECTION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA OR COMEDY
LAMBS OF GOD (Episode 1 – The Devil Into Paradise) Jeffrey Walker – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel – Showcase)
THE LETDOWN (Episode 2 – The Dilemma) Sarah Scheller, Alison Bell – Giant Dwarf (ABC)
THE HUNTING (Episode 3 – #shittyboys) Ana Kokkinos – Closer Productions (SBS)
TOTAL CONTROL (Episode 3) Rachel Perkins – Blackfella Films (ABC)
