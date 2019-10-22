Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Marries Designer Melody Ehsani

The wedding bells have rung!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist, Flea, is officially off-the-market, y'all. The 57-year-old rock star, whose real name is Michael Balzary, married fashion designer, Melody Ehsani, over the weekend. While not many details have been shared about their big day, the bride and groom both took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside their wedding.

"This weekend I got to marry my best friend," the fashion mogul captioned her post, alongside a candid shot of her and Flea. "Surely, my best collaboration to date you're my whole heart."

Additionally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers musician gushed over his wife on the 'gram. "My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful," he wrote. "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am."

Because both Melody and Flea are known for their audacious style, they certainly brought their fashion A-game to their wedding.