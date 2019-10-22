Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Clarifies Comments on Derek Peth Reconciliation

Taylor Nolan is speaking out about her relationship status with Derek Peth.

Back in 2017, the Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during the season four reunion special for the hit series. However, about a year later, Taylor and Derek announced their split in an exclusive joint statement to E! News.

"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the statement read. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."

Now that some time has passed, newly single Taylor is opening up about her relationship with Derek on the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Talk About It. During the podcast, Taylor is joined by her BFF Vanessa Grimaldi, who asks about the possibility of the Bachelor Nation couple dating again in the future.