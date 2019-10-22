Sofia Vergara x Walmart Holiday Collection: 9 Outfits We Need

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 11:27 AM

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection

Drop everything you're doing because Sofia Vergara's Walmart holiday collection just dropped, and it's going to save you money while keeping you stylish AF this holiday season. The body inclusive actress, activist and designer has teamed up with the renowned family department store yet again to deliver trendy denims and fitted party frocks to make the season surprisingly chic.

From the latest bodysuits in snakeskin print, to the most on-trend cut-out knit sweater tops, to wash updates on all Sofia's classic jeans—our favorite are the Sofia Skinny with over 60 5 star reviews—you can stock up your winter wardrobe (and save major bucks). Everything you love about designer clothes, at Walmart prices, Sofia's line also ranges from sizes 0-20 in denim and XXS-3X in dresses, tops and rompers, which is something both you and your budget can get behind during the holidays.

Here are nine of our favorites below.

Sofia Jeans High Neck Full Coverage Snakeskin Bodysuit

Stay covered and stylish in this fitted snakeskin bodysuit. It's made of soft stretch jersey knit fabric for comfort, and features a bottom snap closure for easy access so tuck it into your favorite skinny jeans and you're ready for the change in seasonal fashion.

Sofia Vergara Holiday
$21 Walmart
Sofia Vergara Sofia Skinny Jeans

With over 60 5-star reviews, these cute and comfy fan favorites are made of super-soft and stretchy twill that doesn't require breaking in and will keep you moving freely. Add a festive pump and you're ready to hit the town in swag. 

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection
$23 Walmart
Sofia Jeans Cold-Shoulder Ribbed V-Neck Knit Top

Dress to impress with this flirty and fun cut-out knit ribbed sweater that's holiday ready. Also available in wine, navy, and black. Add a dark rouge to your lips and you'll be picture perfect. 

Sofia Vergara Holiday
$25 Walmart
Sofia Jeans Hooded Evil Eye Patch Utility Jacket

Gear up for the colder months with this hooded evil eye patch utility jacket with front zipper. Also available in navy camo. Add a matching evil eye jewelry piece to complete the look. 

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection
$45
$37 Walmart
Sofia Jeans Cold-Shoulder Ruffle Neck Woven Top

Dance the night away in this gorgeous top with playful ruffles and cut-out shoulders. Also available in navy, black, and blush. Slather on some matching nail polish and you're ready to cha-cha-cha! 

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection
$30
$15 Walmart
Sofia Jeans Volume Sleeve Completer Cardigan Sweater

Snuggle up with this oversized cardigan sweater in slate gray. Add a stylish boot and you're ready for your autumnal weekend errands.

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection
$36 Walmart
Gloria Studded Sides High Waist Stretch Flare Jean

Flaunt your figure and turn heads with these gorgeous flared jeans. They're made of super-soft and stretchy denim that doesn't require breaking in, and have a high rise, button fly and flared bottom for a classic, boho-chic silhouette. Add a statement jacket and channel your inner gal-on-the-go! 

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection
$30
$15 Walmart
Sofia Jeans Jessica Faux Fur Cropped Jacket

Walk into any room and make a statement with this faux fur cropped coat in winter white. It's made of thick faux fur fabric with a soft lining for comfort, and features a set of side pockets to keep accessories secure when you're on the move. Add a loud party purse and you'll turn heads all night. 

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection
$50 Walmart
Sofia Jeans Faux Wrap Front Maxi Dress

Make twirl moves in this faux wrap front knit maxi dress. Also available in wine. It has a faux wrap front style that ties on the side for the perfect fit, and features a flattering maxi length to keep you covered when temperatures drop. Add a cherry lip and you'll be the dancing queen of the festivity! 

Sofia Vergara Holiday Collection
$38
$12 Walmart

Shop the entire Sofia Vergara Walmart holiday collection at Walmart.com now!

