Here's How You Can Visit Schitt's Creek in Real Life

Schitt's Creek, the best TV show everyone is finally watching, is coming to life and we're here to tell you how you can visit the beloved fictional city.

To celebrate the final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Pop is launching "Visit Schitt's Creek" pop-up locations in Los Angeles and New York City. The immersive experience will have a variety of the show's sets recreated for fans to explore, from Moira Rose's wig wall to Café Tropical and the Rosebud Motel. Black and white attire and wigs are optional for your visit.