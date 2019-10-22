Jenna Dewan's Daughter Is Hilariously Monitoring Mom's Pregnancy Diet

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 8:00 AM
Jenna Dewan has a pint-sized food police on her hands.
During a sit-down on Good Morning America, the Gracefully You author revealed the unique role her 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum has been playing in her current pregnancy with beau Steve Kazee. The couple shared the exciting news of their first child together last month in a statement, telling People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"
It sounds like Everly is equally as thrilled—and also careful. "She's too excited," Dewan told GMA's Michael Strahan. "I go to eat something, she's like, 'Mom, is that good for the baby?' Like she feeds me. And I have to be honest. I had candy corn the other day and I was like, 'No, it's not,' and she was like, 'Hmm, should put that back.' And I was like, 'Oh my God.'"
The dance pro added, "She's very excited She said she's waited her whole life for this. Her whole six years."
Dewan previously shared her little one's reaction to the family's news. Spoiler alert: it is guaranteed to melt your heart.
"I knew she would be happy 'cause she's been asking for this. But as soon as she found out, she started crying. She was like, 'This is the best day of my life!'" Dewan recalled to Ellen DeGeneres.
"Everywhere we go, she pulls up my shirt, so everywhere we go she'll be like, 'There's a baby in this belly!'" the mom described. "And then she's like, 'Don't you wanna touch it?'…She's so proud."
But, before Everly welcomes a sibling, she has Halloween to dress up for and not one, but two costumes are in store.
"We went through many, many sort of ideas and I finally said this is your deadline. You have to decide by today," Dewan quipped.
So, what was the final decision? "She chose angel for the day and peacock at night," the star revealed, noting her daughter was contemplating several choices.
"All of the sudden it was peacock. Peacock!? I was like, 'Where did that come from?' but she's very excited."
This time next year, the little lady will have a brother or sister to go trick-or-treating with.
