Gwen Stefani's Behind-the-Scenes Fashion Advice for Her The Voice Team Is Not to Be Missed

Gwen Stefani does much more than just help her contestants work on their voice on, well, The Voice. In the exclusive video above, go behind the scenes with Stefani and some of her team in The Voice wardrobe trailer as the singer and fashion mogul doles out branding and outfit advise.

"There's that body language, there's the singing, there's the song, right, and then there's the style," Stefani says. "'Cause the style is like, this is who I am, this is who I present myself as, this is how I'm unique. I don't want to be like everybody else, you know? It's like your identity. It's super important to share that."