Camila Cabello Met With Kate Middleton and Prince William to Support a Good Cause

BBC Radio 1/PA Wire
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 7:55 AM
Camila Cabello, meet Prince William and Kate Middleton!
The 22-year-old singer met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while visiting Kensington Palace earlier this month. The trio also met with the 10 finalists of the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards.
Kensington Palace shared pictures from the event via Instagram on Tuesday.
"I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year's Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Cabello said. "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational. Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing, and they really blew me away."
The awards celebrate "the selfless, brave and exceptional achievements" of young people between the ages of 12 and 17. They're given to those who have inspired others, showed courage or made a difference in their communities.
While all 10 finalists were invited to the Palace to be recognized for their work, only three will be honored at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards this November. Hazel, Rachel and Scarlett are this year's recipients.
Hazel is 12 years old and lives with a rare genetic disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum, which limits the body's ability to repair damage caused by UV light. After doctors diagnosed Hazel at age 3, they told her she should stay inside indefinitely, per the BBC. However, she's learned how to safely manage her condition and raise awareness for XP and funds for charities.
Rachel is 17 years old and volunteers for her local youth council. She is also a member of the U.K. Youth Parliament and a recipient of the Diana Award, which she won for her work on addressing cyberbullying.
Scarlett is 14 years old and cares for her mother, older sister and grandmother. According to the BBC, both Scarlett and her mom have a nerve condition called HNPP. Per the news outlet, the condition can make everyday tasks like carrying shopping bags painful. Her sister has type one diabetes. In addition, her grandmother battles with depression. Scarlett, who also has autism, helps around the house, walks her grandmother to church and does so much more to help her loved ones.
Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James were also there to celebrate the Teen Heroes.
Fans can watch the Heroes receive the awards on Nov. 24.
