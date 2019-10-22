Nicki Minaj Is Married! Look Back at Her Romance With Kenneth Petty

Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj.

The 36-year-old rapper married her love Kenneth Petty on Monday. The "Super Bass" star announced the news via Instagram.

"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she wrote on the social network. She also posted footage of some "Mr." and "Mrs." mugs and matching "bride" and "groom" hats.

Many of Minaj's celebrity pals congratulated her on the major milestone.

"Congrats queen!" Christina Aguilera wrote in the comments section.

"Congratulations to you both on your beautiful union," added Naomi Campbell.

The "Anaconda" artist hinted she was getting ready to tie the knot after picking up a marriage license with her main man in July. She also recently told E! News' Justin Sylvester that she wanted a particular pastor to conduct the ceremony.

"We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today," she said last week. "She told me that she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."