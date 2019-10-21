Shay Mitchell Endures 33 Hours of Labor in Emotional Birth Video

To call Shay Mitchell a strong woman is an understatement.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 20, to announce the birth of her firstborn with partner Matte Babel. In the first photo she shared of her baby girl, she simply wrote, "Never letting go..."

Shay, who has been documenting her pregnancy on YouTube, shared an emotional birth video on Monday that showed her enduring a whopping 33 hours of labor.

"The past nine months have been more than I ever imagined. Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I've ever done. It's brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte — I've watched my daughter develop and grow and now I'm READY to meet her!," read the video description on YouTube.

The 11-minute long video details the 33 hours Shay underwent labor before meeting her baby girl. "Oh my god, my water's breaking," Shay says at the start of the video. "For shit."

"Thank god I'm wearing these diapers," Shay lightheartedly tells the camera before the video takes a turn for a heavier tone.

Shay, who's now on her way to the hospital, says, "I really thought I was going to be able to stay at home for a long time, no. Especially when [the doctor] is asking me if I can feel her moving and I can't. It freaks me out, it really does. 'Cause this last time I felt pain like this was not a good experience."

Once in the hospital, it was clear that Shay was still worried about not being able to feel her baby move lately but an ultrasound quickly proved that her baby was doing just fine.