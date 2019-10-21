Troian Bellisario Shares Her Daughter's Name One Year After Giving Birth

Troian Bellisario has finally spilled the beans!

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to sneakily reveal her one-year old daughter's name, and it's one that will sound familiar. Hint: Bellisario's little one shares the same name as a famous Disney princess, who happens to have a live-action movie in theaters right now.

"Trying to figure out which of these I'm gonna give to Aurora for dinner," the Clara actress said in her short Instagram Story clip, where she showed off several jars of Methodology meals. Even though she plugged in her little nugget's name quickly, many fans caught the reveal!

This also appears to be the first time the 33-year-old star has confirmed her daughter's name, despite the fact that rumors have swirled online in the past. Moreover, the news of her baby girl's moniker comes a little over year after she and her husband, Patrick J. Adams, welcomed Aurora on Oct. 8, 2018.