Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are "Doing Very Well" Following Split

It's all "positive vibes" between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Earlier this month, E! News learned that the beauty mogul and the Grammy nominee decided to press pause on their relationship after two years together. "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source told E! News in early October. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."

Though they decided to take a break, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, continued to spend together, along with their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1. Now, it seems as though Kylie and Travis might already be back on.

"Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are," one insider tells E! News. "They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that."