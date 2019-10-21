Zoey Deutch Is Officially the Coolest Girl in Hollywood

Get ready for Zoey 101.

With a hit Netflix series, a new blockbuster sequel and some of the best red carpet outings recently, it's official: Zoey Deutch has become the coolest girl in Hollywood. And that title has been a long time coming for the 24-year-old, whose look-a-like mom is Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and acclaimed director Howard Deutch.

After a few attempts at breaking out with roles in movie adaptations of major young adult novels (Before I Fall and Vampire Academy) earlier in her career that ultimately proved unable to ride the wave started by Twilight and The Hunger Games, Zoey finally broke out in a little movie no one saw coming: Set It Up, which quietly debuted on Netflix in 2018 before going on to become a full-blown Internet obsession and the sleeper hit of the summer, thanks in large part to the chemistry between Zoey and Glen Powell.

Zoey is 100 percent aware of the endless "It Girl" baton-passing in young Hollywood, telling Cosmpolitan, "I think they should stop doing It Girl lists and start doing Staying Here Girl lists."

Judging from her jampacked schedule lately, it's clear she's a Staying Here Girl.