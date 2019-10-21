Shameless' Jeremy Allen White Marries Addison Timlin

Congratulations are in order! Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are husband and wife.

Timlin shared the happy news on Instagram over the weekend, posting a photo of her and White, both 28, wearing matching black denim jackets that together read "'Til Death." The jackets also say "Buddy + Billie," which seem to be the couple's pet names for each other. "Happy hearts," Timlin captioned her sweet post.

According to TMZ, the Shameless actor and his bride tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse on Friday. The ceremony was a small, yet star-studded affair, with the couple's good pals Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin serving as witnesses. Of course, the star was the couple's 12-month-old daughter Ezer Billie White, who celebrated her first birthday on Sunday.

Before they exchanged vows, the actress took to Instagram to share a shot of their family of three. "The big day," she teased.

Timlin wore a white dress with black accessories in the photo, while the Homecoming actor donned a white button-down shirt, blue dress pants and black shoes. Ezer was all smiles as her dad held her up.

White and Timlin weren't the only celebs to get hitched this weekend.Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married in a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island, and Rafael Nadal married his childhood sweetheart Maria Francisca Perello in Spain.

Love is certainly in the air. Congratulations to the happy couple!

