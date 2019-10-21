Monica Lewinsky and Catfish's Max Joseph Team for 15 Minutes of Shame

Nev Schulman who? Max Joseph has a new famous partner for his next documentary project, 15 Minutes of Shame. Joseph and Monica Lewinsky are executive producers on 15 Minutes of Shame, a new documentary set to air on HBO Max.

15 Minutes of Shame will feature both Joseph and Lewinsky as they "take an in-depth look at the public shaming epidemic in our culture and explore our collective needs to destroy one another," HBO Max said in a press release.

In addition to Lewinsky and Joseph, 15 Minutes of Shame will feature "bold-faced names" and feature a "follow-doc storytelling" technique as well as social experiments to examine behavior. The doc is also set to tackle everyone from the bullies, bystanders, those who have been publicly shamed, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts.