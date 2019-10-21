Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Make Their Romance Instagram Official

ABC/Eric McCandless
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott just celebrated a major relationship milestone: They're Instagram official!
The couple shared their love on the ‘Gram with an adorable photo from their date night on Sunday. In the true spirit of spooky season, they went on a double date with Jonathan's twin brother Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.
"Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks," the New Girl star captioned her photo of the gang, which showed her jumping into her boyfriend's arms.
From the sounds of it, Jonathan isn't the biggest horror fan either. "So much fun last night," he wrote on his Instagram. "That high pitched scream totally wasn't me. Also happy to report....nobody got punched!"
The duo, who met filming James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" series, first confirmed their budding romance in September when they were photographed holding hands.
"They like each other a lot. They are still in the getting to know each other phase," a source close to Zooey previously shared with E! News. "She seems excited about him and that it's new and fun. They have a lot in common and it has surprised her that they have so many things to talk about."
The new romance follows her split from husband Jacob Pechenik. The married duo of four years, who share kids Elise, 4, and Charlie, 2, announced their separation in early September.
"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," Zooey and Jacob tell E! News in a joint statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."
