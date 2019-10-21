Rekindled Romances and Gifted Keys on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Avery and Omar

In America, Avery began the process to get Omar a visa. The lawyer she met with advised her that Omar is subject to the travel ban in place, but they can request a waiver. Will it work? Who knows! What if she goes to live with him? The lawyer advised against that, because moving to Syria so the two could be together wouldn't show them experiencing any hardship. Being apart would.

Timothy and Jeniffer

As Timothy's trip came to a close, Jeniffer agreed to put the ring he previously got for his ex-fiance back on, but she wore it on her middle finger and said he needed to replace it. It seemed they were on OK footing for once and all signs were leading to them to finally get to know each other on a more intimate level…but it didn't happen.

According to Timothy, because he accompanied Jeniffer to a photoshoot to watch her young daughter, he couldn't pack in time. So when he got home, he started packing and Jeniffer fell asleep. She said he didn't make a move, he had plenty of time. This lack of sex left Timothy disappointed, he said.