Prince Harry's Rumored Rift With William and Meghan Markle's Struggle Addressed in Documentary: Everything We Learned

In a new documentary, Meghan Markle talks about the struggles of being a new mom under intense media scrutiny and Prince Harry finally addresses an issue bugging a lot of royal fans: What is up with his relationship with his brother, Prince William?

Over the past year, there have been reports of rift between the royal siblings and their wives, fueled by Harry and Meghan's physical move from the Kensington Palace complex they shared with William and Kate Middleton and their formation of a separate royal household. On the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday, interviewer Tom Bradby asked Harry if press reports of a rift between him and William were true.

"Inevitably stuff happens," Harry said. "But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."

"The majority of stuff is created out of nothing," he said on the program. "As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days."

The ITV documentary follows Harry and Meghan on their recent visit to southern Africa with 5-month-old son Archie Harrison, the baby's first royal tour.