Camila Cabello Laughs Off Shawn Mendes Breakup Rumors

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Instagram

Instagram / Camila Cabello

Did you think Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits? Fake news!

The 22-year-old female pop star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday a screenshot of a headline reading, "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up." She wrote on it, "Well when the F--K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes."

Also on Saturday, Mendes, 21, posted on Instagram a photo of Cabello kissing his cheek as he wraps his arm around her. He captioned the photo with a black heart emoji. She responded with four pink heart and arrow emojis.

Cabello and Mendes began dating in  July, a week after they released their steamy duet single "Señorita," and have often been seen packing on the PDA online and in public.

Photos

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' PDA Moments

"Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else," Cabello told ELLE in an interview published in September.

"As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that," she said.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Shawn Mendes , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.