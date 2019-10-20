Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Star-Studded Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding was the place to be for celebs on Saturday.

The 29-year-old actress married her beau Cooke Maroney on the grounds of the Belcourt Mansion in Rhode Island, at dusk, in front of 150 people, including her BFFs Adele and Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and David O. Russell, who directed the bride in the movie Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Oscar.

"Guests were greeted on a lawn with cocktails served in copper mugs," an eyewitness told E! News. "The wedding had all the touches of fall with dark colored flowers, apples in baskets and open fire spits roasting beef. All the food was prepared outdoors with wood roasted fish and heirloom roasted carrots and squash as part of the menu."

The bride, a celebrity spokesmodel for Dior, wore a wedding dress by the brand, while the groom wore a black Dior tux.