Princess Beatrice and Fiancé Attend Historic Royal Wedding in Paris

These two lovebirds may be in the midst of planning their own wedding but that doesn't stop them from taking a break to celebrate another historic royal wedding.

Princess Beatrice of York and her fiancé, British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended the wedding of French and Austrian royalty on Oct. 19.

According to Daily Mail, Jean-Christophe Napolean Bonaparte (the great-great-great nephew of Napolean Bonaparte I) got married to Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg (the great-great-great niece of the French Emperor's wife) in Paris.

The Princess of York wore a flawless powder-blue coat over a satin midi floral dress with a collared high neckline and ruffled hem, pulling it all together with black pointed-toe ankle strap heels and a pale-pink hat.

Her husband-to-be also matched with her, wearing a powder-blue waistcoat. Can you say #couplegoals?

Beatrice's look was by none other than one of her "go-to designers," The Vampire's Wife.