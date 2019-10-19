James Van Der Beek's Kids Adorably Reenact His Dancing With the Stars Performance

Dawson's kids are dancing stars in the making!

On Dancing With the Stars on Monday, contestants danced to Disney songs and dressed up like characters from Disney movies. Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek and partner Emma Slater performed a Paso Doble to "He's a Pirate" from Pirates of the Caribbean. None of the contestants were eliminated that night.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor and father of five posted on his Instagram page an adorable video of his and pregnant wife Kimberly's four eldest kids—Olivia, 9; Joshua, 7; Annabel Leah, 5; and Emilia, 3—reenacting their performance in their playroom. Two of the three girls wore tutus.

"What you do with all your heart... can be contagious ❤️," Van Der Beek wrote.

"The champions and the feather darlings," Kimberly says in the clip.

Watch the Van Der Beek's kids' dance performance here:

Also on Monday, Van Der Beek revealed his wife's pregnancy with their sixth child, which came after a few miscarriages.

The two welcomed their fifth child, daughter Gwendolyn, in June 2018.

 

"We could have a band," Van Der Beek joked to E! News earlier that year. "We could have a basketball team."

