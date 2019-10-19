Lady Gaga Hints at Split From Dan Horton

Lady Gaga may have rid herself of another Bad Romance.

The 33-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram Story on Friday night photos of herself and BBF and makeup artist Sarah Nicole Tanno at the latter's bachelorette dinner, writing, "An about to be a married woman and me, a single lady."

Earlier, she wrote, "I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn't miss my best friend's bachelorette dinner."

Gaga, who recently took a tumble offstage at one of her Las Vegas shows and who also suffers from chronic physical pain due to her fibromyalgia, shared her posts less than three months after she stepped out with new beau Dan Horton, an audio mixer.

He has not commented on the status of their relationship.