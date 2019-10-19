Watch Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Cover Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine"

You know what they say: The couple that memes together...

Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop paying tribute to Kylie Jenner over her viral tune "Rise and Shine," the seconds-long wake-up call she sang to 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at her Kylie's Cosmetics office, which shows off her surprisingly soulful vocal chops.

This time, the singer recruited her new beau and fellow musician Cody Simpson to accompany her on acoustic guitar for a cover performance.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Friday night, clipped from an Instagram Live session on Cody's page, Cyrus sings the song as her beau plucks a couple of chords on a small string instrument.

"Your new alarm clock," Miley wrote.

The two incorporated the short cover after Cody performed his new single "Golden Thing," which appears to be about Miley.

Earlier this week, after Kylie's video went viral, Miley paid tribute to her with a parody video of The Voice.

Watch Miley and Cody's cover of Kylie's "Rise and Shine":

Miley and Cody began a whirlwind romance earlier this month, following her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Instagram Live

Instagram / Cody Simpson

