Meghan Markle's Private Letter to Estranged Father Written at "Time of Great Personal Anguish"

New details are being revealed about Meghan Markle's private letter to her estranged father that was ultimately released to publications.

According to legal documents obtained by the U.K.'s Press Association, the Duchess of Sussex's legal team is criticizing the publisher of The Mail on Sunday for printing a "private and confidential" letter.

Meghan's lawyers claim the newspaper "chose to deliberately omit or suppress" parts of the letter, which "intentionally distorted or manipulated" its meaning.

"The letter was obviously private correspondence written by the claimant to her father. Further, it contained the claimant's deepest and most private thoughts and feelings about her relationship with her father and were detailed by her at a time of great personal anguish and distress," the claim stated. "The claimant intended the detailed contents of the letter to be private, and certainly did not expect them to be published to the world at large by a national newspaper, and without any warning."

Portions of the letter, which was sent to Thomas Markle in August 2018, were first published in February.