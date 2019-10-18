How Paul Rudd Turned Being the Nicest Guy in the Room Into Superstardom

By all accounts, there are very few people in Hollywood nicer than Paul Rudd.

If you search "Paul Rudd nice guy" on Google, a lengthy list full of headlines with variations on the phrase pop up, reminding you that his co-stars love him (Amy Poehler has described him as "Mr. Perfect"), fans love him, the press loves him—everyone loves him. Stephen Colbert went so far as to drop character during a 2014 interview with Rudd on The Colbert Report and label him "the nicest person on the planet."

Since his breakthrough in the iconic (and soon to possibly be reimagined as a dramatic TV series) 1995 comedy Clueless through his appearances on Friends as Phoebe's eventual husband Mike, his string of Judd Apatow-produced/directed comedies, his suiting up as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to now, as he stars opposite himself in the high-concept Netflix comedy Living With Yourself, the narrative that Rudd is, without fail, the nicest guy in whatever room you find him has never fallen away. And in a town like Hollywood, that's really saying something.