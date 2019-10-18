It's a 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Engagement Party and Angela and Michael Have Some News

It's a happy day—for once—for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Angela and Michael.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, the two are still in Nigeria and celebrating their engagement with a party thrown by Michael's family. Michael and Angela, in matching white and blue outfits, are really enjoying themselves at the traditional African celebration.

However, Angela has some bad news she needs to deliver.

"I'm enjoying myself at the party, but I'm scared to tell mama about the fertility clinic and having a baby for Michael," Angela tells cameras. "I'm like so nervous."