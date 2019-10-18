Chicago West Saying "I Love You" to Kim Kardashian Will Melt Your Heart

Instagram
"I love you, mommy!"
Kim Kardashian just shared an adorable mother-daughter moment with Chicago West. While on social media on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of sweet videos and photos of Chicago, 1, walking around their house. In one Instagram Story video, Kim had Chicago show off her outfit, including her T-shirt, which has "NO" written on it in pink letters.
Kim then asked her daughter if she could say, "Hi mommy." The KKW Beauty founder also told Chi to say, "Love you, mommy."
"Love you, mommy!" Chi replied as she climbed on a chair.
In another Instagram Story post, Chi looked into the camera and said, "Hi guys."
Kim then encouraged her youngest daughter to ask where her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson, who Chi calls "True True," are.
And if that wasn't enough cute content for one day, Kim also shared a sweet photo of husband Kanye West with their eldest daughter, North West.
In the photo, posted to Instagram on Friday, North, 6, can be seen sleeping alongside her dad.
Kim captioned the picture, which has already received close to two million likes in just a few hours, with a sleeping symbol emoji.
This picture of a sleeping Kanye comes just hours after he dropped the first trailer for his IMAX Movie, Jesus Is King. The film, which will feature new songs inspired by Kanye's Sunday Services, will hit theaters on Oct. 25, for an exclusive one-week IMAX limited engagement.
It's been a busy time for the West family. In addition to Kanye's upcoming film, Kim also recently returned from Armenia with kids North, Chicago, Saint West, 3, and Psalm West, 5 months.
As E! News learned, during the trip, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were baptized at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat.
Now that the family is back home, it looks like they're getting to share more memorable moments together!
