20 Spooky Secrets About The Addams Family Movies Revealed

5.While she's gone on to have a long and successful career in Hollywood, Wednesday Addams, which she began playing at the age of 10, is still Ricci's defining role, and she's totally OK with that.

"I feel very inextricably bound to her, because I feel, like, who can say how much influence being that person at that age for the amount of time that I was her, the amount of positive reinforcement from playing that character," she told The A.V. Club. "It's like a chicken-or-egg debate: Did I influence her as a character, or did she as a character influence my personality?"

6. In a 1991 interview on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee, Ricci revealed how she prepped for her audition: "My mom told me to just sort of think of Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice. They're similar characters, so then I auditioned and it worked for the audition." Ricci and Ryder had worked together the year prior on Mermaids and the two remained friends for years.

7. Before Christopher Lloyd landed the role of Uncle Fester, Sir Anthony Hopkins reportedly turned it down. And the fat suit Lloyd wore in the films actually had a previous owner: After wearing it in 1974 for The Godfather II, Bruno Kirby passed it along to the Back to the Future star.