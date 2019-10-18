Hannah Brown Loves Lizzie McGuire As Much As You Do

What's not to love!

Hannah Brown is competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars with partner Alan Bersten and although the two have already had a ton of fun together, nothing compares to the excitement they felt about Disney week. The two stars stopped by the red carpet and chatted with E! News about their performances and Hannah revealed her feelings about Lizzie McGuire coming back to television. Spoiler alert: she's obsessed!

"I feel like I can look back at pictures of me when I was younger and see when I had a Lizzie McGuire inspired outfit," she shared. "I loved Lizzie McGuire."

As if her loyalty wasn't proven simply by her words, Hannah then went on to sing a little line from the hit song "What Dreams Are Made Of" from the 2003 titular film. Safe to say, Hannah isn't lying about her fandom. "I might be tuning in," she shared about the revival series.