The Best and Worst 2019 Fall TV Shows—According to You

The leaves are changing, the temperature is dipping and the new fall shows have all made their TV debuts.

This year, the broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, The CW and NBC—rolled out just 16 offerings, and there's already been a cancellation. Sorry, a move online. New episodes of Sunnyside, the Kal Penn comedy on NBC, will drop on NBC.com, the app and Hulu every Thursday while the series is shopped around for a new home. One new show has already gotten a full season order, Fox's Prodigal Son starring Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young.

After each series premiere, we asked you, dear readers, to weigh in on the shows by voting in several polls. The question was simple: Did you love or hate the show you just watched?