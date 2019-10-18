What Are The Office Characters Up to Now? Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Have the Answers

What's the status of your favorite The Office couples?

If you ask Chrissy Teigen, Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) are divorced. But if you ask Fischer, they're still very much together.

"Together! They are together," Fischer said.

What about Angela (Angela Kinsey) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson)?

"They are running the beet farm, they have had many Schrute babies. They're everywhere!" Kinsey said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Host Andy Cohen also asked the former costars and real-life besties (also the hosts of the new Office Ladies podcast) their thoughts on a variety of fan-favorite characters and topics.