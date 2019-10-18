Lizzy Caplan’s NSFW Story About Her Husband and a Urinal Is a Real Treat

Lizzy Caplan has a story that may very well make you pee your pants.

During a Thursday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Mean Girls alum shared an unfortunate yet hilarious tale about her very English, very polite husband Tom Riley, a urinal and an innocent bystander.

"I like that he tends to get into, like, the most embarrassing, humiliating situations on Earth," the actress explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. "And when they occur in England, because of the polite society, it's, like, 10 times better."

Case in point: A recent date night we're sure her husband would call a horror story. While at a theater in England, the actor ran off to the bathroom during intermission. Totally normal, right? Well...

"He abruptly returns," the 37-year-old recalled. "He sits down next to me and I look at him and he's just looking straight ahead. And he's pale, like, white as a ghost."