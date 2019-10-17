JWoww and Angelina's Jersey Shore Feud Escalates Over Threesome Drama

There are three sides to this Jersey Shore story: Jenni "JWoww" Harley's, Angelina Pivarnick's and the truth.

Following last week's bombshell claim that JWOWW's boyfriend groped Angelina during a night out in Las Vegas, the Jersey Shore crew is eager to get to the bottom of what really transpired. While JWoww, who has since cut ties with Zack Clayton Carpinello over the drama, is adamant that she doesn't remember the evening, rumors soon start circulating that Angelina kissed Zack.

Angelina adamantly denies doing so, explaining, "I just think he's creepy. If you're in a relationship with somebody, you don't go out and grab another girl. I don't care if it was my side. I don't care if it was my ass."

To add insult to injury, Angelina says the allegations are now "taking a toll" on her own relationship and is worried this could "potentially ruin" her upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, never-before-seen footage from the Vegas trip paints a seemingly different picture of Angelina's intentions.