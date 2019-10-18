This $25 Sweater Dress Has 900+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Struggling to find something to wear to the office when the weather starts to drop? Sweater dresses are becoming a staple go-to for those in-between-seasons for every fashionista's closet. These body-skimming knitwear wonders are great because they are (a) effortlessly feminine and (b) oh-so-cozy. When you're trying to be stylish and keep your cool on the outside, but want something to bridge the warmth during the cold months too, we've got the sweater dress for you: v28's Cowl Neck Knit Sweater Dress on Amazon.