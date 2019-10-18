Euphoria Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 4:00 AM
Halloween is two weeks away, but for most of us fair-weathered fashionistas, the festivities start THIS weekend! It's OK, breathe. Whether you're going the sexy route, or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a group costume that is both unique and fun to build together.
Need an idea? Why not be part of the culturally shifting zeitgeist as everybody's favorite girl gang from HBO's summer sensation—and now cult-following status—Euphoria? From Kat's wicked nun costume to Lexi's earnest Bob Ross to Jules' angelic eleganza, we've handpicked character profiles for each teen queen from the epic Halloween episode so you don't have to.
All you need to do is grab five of your girlfriends and divvy up who gets to rock the cow print sports bra.
Get Rue's Look: Rue dressing up as gender bending icon Marlene Dietrich in Morocco is definitely a genius foreshadowing of her kiss with Jules in the pool later in the episode. OK, so eleven times out of ten we all can't murder a suit the way flawless queen Zendaya can, but we can try. Think men's button down shirt, bowtie, dress slacks with a flare and a truly tailored blazer. Want to keep it uncanny? Smear some purple glitter down your cheeks to honor the show's signature makeup.
Strike a pose, there's nothing to it! This gangsta lady costume will definitely keep you en vogue for the themed-out night.
This look is all about the tailoring! Keep it sleek and sophisticated in this fitted black blazer.
Make your eyes glimmer and shine like Rue's with this futuristic purple eyeshadow.
Get Jules Look: Can anything be more pure than Jules channeling her inner Claire Danes from Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet? Don't think so! So there's slim chances we all possess Hunter Schafer's beauty, but we can give it our best shot. Think ethereal white gown, angel wings and a blonde braided renaissance wig to get this euphoric look. Want to take it the next level? Add some red eyeshadow with gold flakes and all you will need is a party with a pool in the backyard.
The lady doth protest too much, methinks! Talk a walk on your romantic side with this drapey elegant number.
You'll be in Heaven with these oversized angel wings with convenient elastic straps.
Fall into yesteryear with this renaissance braided wig that's both timeless and cost appropriate.
Get Kat's Look: Channel your inner badass with Kat's nun-on-the-run eleganza. After her traumatizing dark webcam encounter, Kat is taking control of her life with this Ms .45 replicant, literally. Find a nun costume that fits more like a body con dress, add some matte red eyeshadow and complete the look with some sinister black lipstick. You might break hearts on Halloween, but you won't break the bank with this resourceful costume.
Do you have some sins to confess, sweetie? Command the crowds with this naughty nun getup.
Don't get cute, get drop dead gorgeous in this limited eyeshadow palette that'll transform all your witchy vibes IRL.
Double, double, toil and trouble! Dark meets sexy in this fabulous matte black lipstick.
Get Cassie's Look: If you're already a fan of Quentin Tarantino, then you clocked Cassie's Alabama Worley costume from True Romance. Think sapphire bra, a totally en vogue cow print skirt and a feathered bob. Two guys fighting over you all night? Not included.
Bat your lashes in this fitted aqua bra to get Cassie's look.
Your costume competitors will MOOve out of the way when you enter the house party in this cow print denim skirt.
Be the disco diva you were born to be in this '70s inspired feathered wig.
Get Maddy's Look: At first glance (and we did it too) Maddy and Nate appear to be Bonnie and Clyde when they enter the house party, but actually Maddy's costume choice is much darker as "teen prostitute" Iris from Taxi Driver. While you take that in for a minute, if you remember her origin story, Maddy looses her virginity when she's 14 on vacation to a much older man and up until this point, she's been Nate's puppet in a lot of ways. Think floral tie knot top, pink denim cut offs, and a big floppy white sun hat. If you have the precision and patience, you're going to want to recreate that razor sharp cat eye with pink glitter too, fashionistas.
Cut shapes in this floral tie front crop top that's sure to keep you the queen of Halloween's court.
Show off your spooky assets with these pale pink denim cut offs.
You'll be the hottest gossip in this floppy white beach hat.
Get Lexi's Look: Not only is the PBS legend Bob Ross the easiest costume in the bunch to pull off for the ghoul-on-the-go, but it might be the loveliest considering the parallel's between the famous painter and the purity Lexi possesses in her heart for friendship as a little sister. Aiming to just connect at the party, this costume is genius in its simplicity for two reasons: 1) it can be a divisive tool as a conversation starter and 2) it doubles as an educational moment, considering no one knew who Lexi was (besides McKay). Lucky for you, Bob Ross is an all-in-one bag costume so you just got to find the Rue at the party to interrogate some misfits in the garage on the frightful night.
Art is a joy and you can't make any mistakes in this masterpiece of a costume.
