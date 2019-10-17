The Sweet Way Jennifer Aniston Is Paying Tribute To Her and Justin Theroux's Late Dog

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 10:27 AM

Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Necklace

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston is keeping her late dog Dolly close to her heart.

Over the summer, the Friends alum reunited with her ex, Justin Theroux, to say goodbye to their beloved pup. Theroux announced Dolly's passing on Instagram in July, sharing a series of pictures with his followers, along with a George Graham Vest quote. In one of the social media pictures, Theroux and Aniston appeared to be holding hands alongside Dolly.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield," Theroux wrote in a message to his fans. "She was surrounded by her entire family. 'The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.' -George Vest."

Theroux added, "Rest In Peace Dolly."

Now, Aniston appears to be honoring her beloved pup with a special tribute necklace.

Just days ago, the actress stepped out for a press day for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. Photos from the press day event show Aniston wearing a silver necklace with a picture of Dolly on it.

Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Necklace

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Aniston and Theroux, who announced their split in Feb. 2018, have remained close friends since calling it quits.

In addition to their reunion over the summer, Theroux left a welcome message on Aniston's new Instagram account earlier this week.

"Woot-Woot [raised hand emoji] [heart emoji]," Theroux wrote, adding the hashtag #first.

Theroux was also one of the first people Aniston followed on the social media platform.

