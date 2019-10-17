Why It Took 10 Years for Zombieland to Roar Back to Life

It wasn't supposed to take this long to return to Zombieland.

After the zombie comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin became both a commercial and critical success exactly one decade ago, grossing more than $100 million and holding the title as the top-grossing zombie film in the United States until World War Z came along in 2013, everyone involved, including first-time director Ruben Fleischer and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, knew that they wanted to spend more time in the funny post-apocalyptic world they'd created together.

"In full disclosure, we've been working on this for a long time. It took a while to get going. There was an original draft immediately after the movie came out, but it just wasn't the right kind of follow-up," Fleischer told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. "So we put that on the shelf and went off in our different directions."

As Reese told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere Double Tap, Zombieland's long-awaited sequel finally making its way to theaters with its entire original cast in tact on Friday, Oct. 18, "I mean, you have to really learn how to delay gratification in Hollywood."