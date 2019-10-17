Jennifer Garner Wants to Make Mammograms Fun In Candid Video

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 9:08 AM

Jennifer Garner

Mammogram's don't have to be scary, just take Jennifer Garner's word for it. The actress, mom and staunch advocate for breast health helped encourage more women to get checked, and in the process, she made a few giggle too.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and what better way to raise awareness than with a video of yourself getting a mammogram. The actress documented her experience on social media for fans. In the video, she popped out from behind the curtain at her doctor's office and shared a quick message for her followers. "Happy October," she said. "It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's time for a mammogram."

Then Jennifer disappeared behind the curtain before she popped back out in her hospital smock. The video takes viewers through the process of getting a mammogram, with upbeat music playing in the background and Jen's hilarious faces during the procedure. 

Thankfully, at the end Jennifer was given the all clear by her doctor and ended with a funny little celebration dance. Only Jennifer could make getting a mammogram look like a fun walk in the park. 

"Every October I have a standing date. For a mammogram," she captioned the video of her checkup. "For me, having the appointment on the books makes it routine, like the dentist. I know it's scary, sisters, but just do it—the next best thing to an all clear is early detection. To everyone in the thick of the battle—respect and love and strength to you."

Way to go, Jen! 

