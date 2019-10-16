Paulini Swears Her Masked Singer Australia Comments Weren’t Actually a Spoiler

Paulini insists she didn't accidentally unmask a celebrity contestant on The Masked Singer Australia.

The 37-year-old was tricked into agreeing that Gorgi Coghlan—believed to be the Monster—has an excellent voice, which supposedly confirmed she's on the show.

In an interview on Newcastle's Hit106.9 on Wednesday, host Nick Gill casually asked Paulini: "I couldn't believe, Paulini, that Gorgi Coghlan could sing. Could you believe that?"

Paulini's response? "I couldn't either, I think that's amazing," she said. "I was actually blown away [by] a few of the celebs on the show. It's great though. You never know that some of these celebs have these different talents. It's amazing."